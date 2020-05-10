Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University senator seeks action on college teachers’ pending salaries

Panjab University senator seeks action on college teachers’ pending salaries

Inderpal Singh Sidhu, an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, and a PU senator, claimed that many PU affiliated colleges in Punjab have not disbursed salaries to their staff members from last many months

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:08 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A Panjab University (PU) senator wrote to the varsity’s vice-chancellor seeking action on the issue of pending salaries of college teachers.

Inderpal Singh Sidhu, an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, and a PU senator, claimed that many PU affiliated colleges in Punjab have not disbursed salaries to their staff members from last many months.

“During these difficult times, there are many colleges in Punjab which have not disbursed monthly salaries to the staff members for last many months. The situation is even worse for the teachers working on unpaid posts, as some of the college managements have unreasonably reduced their monthly salaries,” reads the letter addressed to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

Seek status report on salaries



Sidhu requested the vice-chancellor to pay attention to the situation and seek a status report of the salary disbursement from all principals of the colleges affiliated to the varsity.



“It is a serious issue and the vice-chancellor should seek a status report from the colleges,” said Sidhu.

Problem not due to COVID-19

PU syndicate member HS Dua said, “The problem is not only due to the Covid-19 lockdown, there are many colleges who have not paid salaries to the teachers from last many months. I think 50% of the affiliated colleges have not paid salaries to their teachers which is a serious issue.”

“The university should seek a report from the colleges on the matter,” said Dua.

Dean of Panjab University College Development Council (DCDC), Sanjay Kaushik, said, “We have received a complaint from the senator regarding non-disbursement of salaries in many colleges in Punjab. We have taken the note of it and we will take action soon.”

