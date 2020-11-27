Panjab University slips in QS Asian university rankings

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is an independent and prestigious global ranking organisation for educational institutions and its Asia rankings were declared at an online function. (HT FILE)

Panjab University has slipped in QS Asian university rankings 2021 to 301-350 slab from 290-300 slab in last year’s ranking.

The university scored 14.89 in academic reputation, 36.41 in citation per paper and 47.14 in the criteria of international research network. Last year, the university had scored 16.4 in academic reputation, 55.7 in citation per paper and 66.9 in international research network.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is an independent and prestigious global ranking organisation for educational institutions and its Asia rankings were declared at an online function.

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Himachal Pradesh, has topped India in the 2021 QS rankings for citation index, and is ranked 14 across Asia in the same field.

No university, however, has made it to the top 10 rank in the overall rankings.