Panjab University students concerned over mode of semester exams

Last year, the varsity had conducted the examinations of the final semesters online in wake of the pandemic

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:28 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representative image/HT

Where Panjab University has not been able to decide the mode in which the semester exams will be conducted, students who have to appear in these exams are growing more concerned every day.

The deliberations to take a decision on the matter have been going on for weeks, but no final decision has been reached so far. Students of PU teaching departments as well as affiliated colleges have expressed concern over the inability of the varsity to take a decision.

The semester examinations of undergraduate courses and second-year postgraduate courses are likely to be held in the second week of February and the semester examinations of first-year postgraduate batches are likely to be held in the second week of March.

Former secretary of PU’s campus students’ council Tegbir Singh, who is a student of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), said, “There is a rising concern among the students as they do not know how the university will conduct the exams. Many students will have to come from far off places if physical exams are conducted.”



Last year, the varsity had conducted the examinations of the final semesters online in wake of the pandemic. Principal of DAV College, Sector 10, Pawan Sharma said, “Students are anxiously waiting for PU’s decision, which they should take immediately. In my opinion, the semester exams should be conducted offline.”

Suggestions from college principals

A meeting was held on January 5 to discuss the modalities of the odd-semester exams and it was proposed that necessary inputs and suggestions be invited from the college principals on the matter.

A formal discussion was held on January 7 with some principals. According to sources, it has been discussed that the same mode of examination (whether offline or online) should be decided for both campus and affiliated colleges.

PU’s controller of examination Jagat Bhushan said, “We have to take all the factors into consideration before taking a decision. The deliberations are going on and the varsity will take the final call soon.”

