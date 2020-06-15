Sections
Panjab University students' council demands remission on fee for guest-basis hostellers

Panjab University students’ council demands remission on fee for guest-basis hostellers

President Chetan Chaudhary and joint secretary Manpreet Mahal write to DUI RK Singla

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

President of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), Chetan Chaudhary, and joint secretary Manpreet Mahal on Monday wrote to dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla and demanded remission of hostel fee for those staying there on guest basis for March and April.

“Students are in a sense of panic as authorities are demanding fee from those living in the hostel on guest basis but students have not been in the university for the last two months,” the letter stated.

In their letter, they also said that the representation was not accepted by interim dean students’ welfare (DSW) SK Tomar. However, Tomar denied the allegations.

Now, PU hostellers can collect their study material



PU issued a notice on Monday saying hostellers whose study material is at hostels can now collect it from there.



