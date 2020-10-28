Panjab University students protest, demand extension in last date to apply for PG courses

The students of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday held a protest at the administration block of the varsity, demanding extension on the last date to apply for postgraduate courses falling under PU-CET (PG).

The last date was October 22, but the students said due to the present scenario, many were unable to apply at that time. The students have also demanded a refund on the entrance test fee.

In an official communication, PU has said the process of opening of the admission portal will take a minimum of five days and will delay the admission process. “The candidates who had registered on the entrance test portal but could not apply on the admission portal have to come to the computer centre on the campus by October 28 to complete the admission forms,” the communique said.

Regarding the request of the candidates for refund of entrance test fee, PU has said they have already constituted a committee to look into the matter.