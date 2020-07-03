Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University students told to vacate hostels

Panjab University students told to vacate hostels

In a circular issued by dean students’ welfare (DSW), hostel residents who belong to Haryana, Punjab, UP and other states of the region were advised to vacate the hostels immediately

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:56 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University students protesting outside the vice-chancellor’s office on Friday (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

As many as 150 students of Panjab University who were living in hostels on campus have been left in lurch after they were told to vacate the premises by university administration on Friday.

Students expressed their resentment over the varsity’s move and protested outside vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office for over six hours. The protesting students also tried to enter the office but were not allowed by the security guards.

Mukesh, who lives in boys’ hostel number five, said, “I live in Prayagraj and there is no direct transport to go back. I am a research scholar and there is no internet facility in my village. It is not feasible for me to vacate the hostel in this situation.”

In a circular issued by dean students’ welfare (DSW), hostel residents who belong to Haryana, Punjab, UP and other states of the region were advised to vacate the hostels immediately.



“Many students live far away and are at risk of getting infected while travelling. Some students cannot afford to hire private vehicles to go back,” said Gurdeep Singh, a resident of boys’ hostel number three.

Various students’ organisations also extended their support to hostellers.

Rahul Kumar, vice-president of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) said, “This decision should be reviewed and a meeting should be held with student representation for a conclusive decision.”

PU DSW SK Tomar said, “Hostellers were waiting for exams but amid uncertainty, PU is being closed till July 31. Teachers and students are not coming to campus and Covid-19 cases are on the rise. Students, especially those who belong to nearby states, were requested to leave the hostel. For others, which also includes foreign students, they are not forced to leave. This step is being taken keeping in mind the safety of hostellers.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Monsoon to pick up in Chandigarh, heavy rain with gusty winds to follow
Jul 03, 2020 22:36 IST
ASI, constable face probe after theft accused escapes
Jul 03, 2020 22:39 IST
Now, no prescription needed for Covid testing at private labs in Chandigarh
Jul 03, 2020 22:34 IST
Over 5 lakh Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission since May 7: Govt
Jul 03, 2020 22:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.