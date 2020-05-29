Panjab University syndicate meet today: Fee hike, appointment of DSWs on agenda

a A tentative academic calendar for the 2020-21 academic session will also be tabled in the meeting. (HT Photo)

Proposal for fee hike for new entrants and the appointment of new dean students’ welfare (DSW) and DSW(women) are among the important items of agenda that will be tabled in the syndicate meeting of Panjab University on Saturday.

As many as 28 items of agenda will be discussed in the meeting.

PROPOSED FEE HIKE

The members will take a decision on the fee hike of 5% for traditional courses and 7.5% for self-financed courses for new entrants, recommended by a university panel in February.

The varsity students had already expressed their discontent over the proposed fee hike this year owing to the lockdown. A few student bodies had even written to the varsity opposing the proposed hike.

APPOINTMENT OF DSW

The syndicate members will also decide on the appointment of the new DSW and DSW (woman) as the terms of current DSW Emanual Nahar and DSW (woman) Neena Capalash will end on May 31.

The vice-chancellor has recommended the name of Devinder Singh of department of laws for DSW but many members are of the opinion that the name is not likely to get the syndicate’s nod.

TENTATIVE ACADEMIC CALENDAR FOR 2020-21

Also, a tentative academic calendar for the 2020-21 academic session will be tabled in the meeting. The calendar has been drafted by the varsity keeping in view the Covid-19 situation which had resulted in the suspension of the classwork. According to the calendar, the varsity exams will be held from July 7 to 30.

INTRODUCTION OF NEW COURSES

Moreover, a decision on the introduction of new courses from the 2020-21 academic session will be taken during the meeting. Proposals for introduction of eight new courses will be tabled for discussion.

CALL OF ACTION AGAINST THREE EMPLOYEES

The members of the syndicate will take a call on disciplinary action to be taken against three employees of the varsity who were found negligent of duties during the 2016 municipal election.

The syndicate members had last met in March as no meeting was held in April.