Panjab University syndicate to decide on action to be taken against employees found negligent during 2016 municipal election

The three employees were deputed as polling officers at a station in Maloya Colony, Chandigarh (HT FILE)

The Panjab University syndicate will take a call on disciplinary action to be taken against three employees of the varsity who were found negligent of duties when they were deputed on election duty during the 2016 municipal election.

The three employees were deputed as polling officers at a station in Maloya Colony, Chandigarh.

According to a letter by state election commission, UT Chandigarh, to the university in 2017, there were irregularities in the conduct of election at the polling booth where these employees were deputed, due to which re-polling was conducted.

According to the commission’s report, there were 986 votes in the working copy of the electoral roll out, of which the names of 395 voters stood deleted. As many as 685 voters were to cast their vote. However, 703 votes were cast.

The commission directed PU to take disciplinary action against the three employees. The matter was later taken up in a syndicate meeting on November 2018, but no decision was taken.

In October 2019, the syndicate said a regular enquiry will be conducted against the officials, following which a memorandum was issued to them with the statement of allegations.

However, the employees said the state election commission has already conducted a fact finding enquiry according to which there was lack of monitoring and managerial skills on part of returning officers and assistant returning officer.

The matter was referred to a sub-committee constituted by the V-C which in their January 23, 2020, meeting recommended that the matter, along with replies of the officials of the university and copy of the fact finding report of the state election commission be referred to the syndicate for consideration.