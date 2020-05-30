Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University syndicate turns down V-C’s recommendation, interim DSW to be appointed

Meanwhile, syndicate members unanimously approved appointment of Sukhbir Kaur of the zoology department as the DSW (woman) and Ashok Kumar of the Hindi department as the associate DSW

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:15 IST

By Dar Ovais,

The Panjab University syndicate on Saturday refused to give nod to the appointment of Devinder Singh as the new dean of students’ welfare (DSW).

Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, who had recommended his name, has been authorised to appoint an interim DSW till the next syndicate meeting, which is scheduled on June 27.

In case, the syndicate is unable to meet on that date, the charge will be given to the dean of university instructions (DUI).However, syndicate members Rajinder Bhandari and RS Jhanji recorded their dissent on the move.

Meanwhile, syndicate members unanimously approved appointment of Sukhbir Kaur of the zoology department as the DSW (woman) and Ashok Kumar of the Hindi department as the associate DSW.



The syndicate also gave its nod to Dr Rupinder Kaur taking charge as the chief medical officer (CMO) of PU’s Bhai Ghanaiyaji Institute of Health . The contractual term of appointment of Dr BS Lal as the visiting consultant at the health centre was also approved.

New policy for film shooting on campus

The syndicate approved recommendations of the committee for reviewing the existing policy framed for indoor and outdoor shooting of films on the campus. The university will now charge Rs 5 lakh as entry for indoor and outdoor shooting, which includes Rs 50,000 tax for shooting per day and Rs 1 lakh as security. Shoots will be prohibited in the vice-chancellor’s office, girls’ hostel, administrative block, dental college, dispensary, residential area and the library.

