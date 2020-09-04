Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University Teachers’ Association elections to be held on September 25

Panjab University Teachers’ Association elections to be held on September 25

Nomination papers for PUTA elections will be received virtually but polling will take place in person; counting to take place on September 26

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(HT File )

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Friday announced that it will hold elections on September 25.

Returning officer and former Panjab University department of laws chairperson professor Vijay Nagpal said, “Nomination papers for PUTA elections will be received virtually but polling will take place in person. All safety protocols will be observed. The modalities will be fixed in the coming days. We are planning on providing slots and extending the timing of polling.” The votes will be counted on September 26.

The returning officer’s proposals regarding the election were unanimously endorsed by the teachers’ body.

In view of the pandemic, annual subscription fee will not be taken from existing PUTA members. However, retired faculty will cease to be members of PUTA.



Teachers who could not enrol last year will be given a chance to become PUTA members.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court tomorrow
Sep 04, 2020 23:04 IST
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Sep 04, 2020 22:21 IST
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Sep 04, 2020 22:29 IST
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Sep 04, 2020 22:22 IST

latest news

Sero survey begins in Ghaziabad, sample collection falls short of day’s target
Sep 04, 2020 23:50 IST
In Odisha, another MLA tests positive for Covid-19.He is the 22nd lawmaker to get infected
Sep 04, 2020 23:51 IST
Khaki should evoke pride, not fear: PM
Sep 04, 2020 23:50 IST
Situation at LAC is serious: Army chief
Sep 04, 2020 23:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.