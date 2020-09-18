Panjab University Teachers’ Association to hold staggered elections on September 25, 26

Mohammed Khalid of the department of evening studies will be contesting for the post of president against Mritunjay Kumar, who was the vice-president of PUTA for the 2019-2020 academic session. (HT FILE)

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections will be held in a staggered manner over two days, September 25 and 26. This is the first time that time slots will be allotted department-wise for teachers to cast their votes.

As per a notice sent out by returning officer professor Vijay Nagpal, voting will be carried out at two venues, English auditorium and evening auditorium. The different departments will be allotted one of the four time slots—starting from 8.30am to 11.30am and going up to 3.30pm to 5pm to prevent overcrowding. The voting stations will be sanitised thoroughly in between voting.

On September 26, from 9am to 1pm, teachers of the departments of chemical engineering, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management (UIHTM) will cast their votes at the English auditorium. Counting will be done from 1:30pm onwards and the PUTA annual general body meeting will be held at 3.30pm.

Any teacher unable to cast their vote will have to contact returning officer professor Nagpal and his decision in this regard will be final.

As per the final list of candidates, Mohammed Khalid of the department of evening studies will be contesting for the post of president against Mritunjay Kumar, who was the vice-president of PUTA for the 2019-2020 academic session.

In view of the pandemic, the annual subscription fee will not be taken from existing PUTA members. Teachers who could not enroll last year will be given a chance to become members, however, retired faculty will cease to be members.