Panjab University teachers’ body proposes Covid-19 safety guidelines

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Friday submitted a proposal to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking strict adherence to MHA’s Covid-19 safety guidelines before the varsity reopens on June 16.

A PUTA committee has prepared a proposal to ensure safe and infection-free environment on campus.

PUTA said paramedical staff needs to be deployed on campus so that people coming from red, yellow and green zones can be handled separately and appropriately.

“The entrance of each building must be sprayed daily with the NaClO solution using backpack hand pump sprayer,” PUTA suggested.

“Strict SOPs or guidelines must be issued with directions for strict adherence at individual and department levels to be monitored by a committee. Special care should be taken to maintain cleanliness and sanitisation of toilets and washrooms,” the teachers’ body said.

PUTA also proposed that the offices of faculty and staff members must be sanitised with chemicals with minimal toxicity including Oxivir and Virox 8000.

They said external areas and open spaces around various buildings including departments, administrative block, hostels and residential areas must be sanitised with Sodium Hypochlorite (NaClO).