Panjab University teachers' body protest over promotions enters 43rd day

Panjab University teachers’ body protest over promotions enters 43rd day

The teachers’ body of PU began their protest in November last year after the scheduled selection/screening committee meetings of some teachers were postponed by the varsity.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

PUTA has been pressing vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to hold the interviews of teachers for promotion under CAS immediately. (Representational photo)

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) on Friday held a protest on the varsity campus for the 43rd consecutive day over the pending promotions of teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

The teachers’ body of PU began their protest in November last year after the scheduled selection/screening committee meetings of some teachers were postponed by the varsity. PUTA has been pressing vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to hold the interviews of teachers for promotion under CAS immediately.

According to PUTA, over 80 teachers of the university are waiting to be promoted. Varsity had held a few interviews of teachers under CAS in December, but PUTA members have resolved to continue the protest until all the pending cases of promotions are not cleared by the university.

Letter to chancellor

On December 30, PUTA again wrote to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of the university, requesting him to direct the vice-chancellor to complete the CAS promotions without further delay.

“The pace at which the vice-chancellor is conducting these meetings clearly shows that the career advancement process of teachers, who are the backbone of the university headed by him, stands nowhere on his agenda,” states the letter to chancellor.

