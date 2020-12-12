Panjab University teachers’ body to continue protest over pending promotions

CAS promotions for teachers has remained a key issue in the previous teachers’ elections with both the rival groups, who were contesting with each other, promising to resolve the issue. (Representational photo)

Despite screening of teachers from the arts faculty being scheduled by the varsity, Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) will continue to protest until all the pending promotions of teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) are cleared.

The association has said that a few teachers have received the letters of CAS screening on Thursday, but they will continue their protest at the university campus. PUTA members have been protesting for the last 22 days over the pending promotions of teachers under CAS. According to them, over 80 teachers are awaiting promotions.

As per PUTA members, around 20 teachers from the faculty of arts have received the letters for the screening which will be held on December 19 and 20. However, they said the process should have been held sooner.

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “Despite our continuous protest over the issue, we have not been given this information officially so far. We will not stop the protest until all the pending cases of teachers’ promotions under CAS are cleared by the university.

In the wake of the PUTA agitation, vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar had also constituted a special panel to resolve the matter.

PUTA has already written to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of PU, requesting directions to the PU V-C to conduct the selection/screening committee meetings immediately for all the teachers whose cases are pending.

