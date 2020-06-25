Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University to conduct online training on managing virtual classrooms for teachers of affiliated colleges

Panjab University to conduct online training on managing virtual classrooms for teachers of affiliated colleges

The college development council in a communication said the two-day training will be conducted in the first week of July

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 21:36 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Panjab University has decided conduct online training sessions on managing virtual classrooms for teachers of its affiliated colleges.

PU has 196 affiliated colleges in Chandigarh and Punjab. The college development council in a communication said the two-day training will be conducted in the first week of July. The final schedule will be intimated to colleges in coming days.

Dean college development council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik said, “Teachers of affiliated colleges will be given training on various aspects of virtual teaching. This is the need of the hour.”

The college development council has asked college principals to nominate five faculty members from their respective colleges by June 26 to attend the training.



PU senator Inderpal Singh Sidhu, who is also an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, said, “I think most teachers are not aware of how to use online teaching platforms effectively. This is a good initiative and teachers selected for the programme should share their learnings with colleagues.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Jun 25, 2020 21:43 IST
Field job: Nawazuddin finds bliss in his ‘habit’ of farming!
Jun 25, 2020 21:38 IST
Panjab University to conduct online training on managing virtual classrooms for teachers of affiliated colleges
Jun 25, 2020 21:36 IST
‘Not the way women react’: Karnataka court to complainant in rape case
Jun 25, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.