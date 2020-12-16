Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University to conduct reappear exams online in January

Panjab University to conduct reappear exams online in January

The last date for filling the forms is December 24

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University has decided to conduct the reappear examinations in online mode for all the pending cases of BSc (honours) choice-based credit system and the old system.

The exams that were delayed due to the pandemic will now be held from January 15 to January 31, 2021, and the last date for filling the forms is December 24, 2020. The schedule has been approved by dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla.

A university official said, “There was a demand from the students to hold the reappear exams.”

The data of the students who have to reappear will be collected from the departments by December 30 and the dates for the exam will be announced on January 5. The results are likely to be declared by February 21.

Students of odd and even semesters can apply to reappear. Also, those not getting promoted to the next class due to insufficient credits can apply. Besides, those unable to apply for higher courses, studies or jobs can also apply.

The duly filled examination forms along with the requisite fee receipt have be submitted (to the parent/core departments) through online mode.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
by Yashwant Raj
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
by Utkarsh Anand

latest news

Interstate gender test racket busted, 1 held
by HT Correspondent
Cat keeps trying to cat its toy’s shadow, is left ‘purrplexed’ with result
by Sanya Budhiraja
Two Mansa docs, volunteers to set up medical camp at Tikri
by Vishal Joshi
Police bust drone module engaged in drug, gun smuggling; two held
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.