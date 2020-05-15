Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University to constitute panels to monitor its functioning

Panjab University to constitute panels to monitor its functioning

In-house arrangements had been made to make the university remained functional in the best interests of students and staff, the PU registrar said

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

After reopening its offices on Wednesday, Panjab University (PU) on Thursday decided to constitute panels to monitor its various functions, including examination and admission processes.

The decision was taken during a meeting of PU task force, which was chaired by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, on Thursday. Besides constituting the panels for admission and examination processes, it was decided that the varsity will also constitute sub-committees for monitoring students’ issues and functioning of laboratories.

PU V-C urged employees to take concerted steps to work out the modalities for the upcoming examination work, admission process, keeping in mind the best interests of the students.

The meeting was attended by dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla, dean research VR Sinha, registrar Karamjeet Singh, senator Rajat Sandhir along with other officials.



Meanwhile, during the meeting, PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said that all the administrative offices and most of the teaching departments of the university had been sanitised and the work was in progress for the remaining departments. He added that it would be a regular feature to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. He further said that in-house arrangements had been made to make the university remained functional in the best interests of students and staff.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.