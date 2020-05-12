Sections
Panjab University to constitute special cell to address grievances of students

Updated: May 12, 2020 00:35 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University issued helpline numbers and e-mail addresses where students can send in their queries on Monday (HT FILE)

Panjab University has proposed constituting special a cell for handling grievances of students related to examinations and other academic activities. Helpline numbers and e-mail addresses where students can send in their queries were issued on Monday.

The proposed cell will include controller of examinations Parvinder Singh, dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar, dean college development council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik and Harish Kumar of UIET.

The initiative comes a day after University Grants Commission (UGC) requested varsities to constitute such cells amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

UGC also requested varsities to notify the establishment to students.



PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “All necessary arrangements are already in place at the university. The cell will ensure speedy redressal of students’ issues.”

The helpline numbers issued by the varsity for examinations and admission related issues will be functional from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

“The dedicated helpline numbers and email address, covid19help@pu.ac.in, for queries related to examinations and admissions have already been put up on the university’s website,” an official statement from the university stated.

“Apart from this, all information is being regularly posted through PU’s social media handles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Also, helpline numbers for psychological counselling of students, teachers and other employees has been started by the dean alumni relations and psychology department,” the statement further added.

HELPLINE FOR EXAMINATION

(Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm)

KG Grover 9464511696

Deepak Kaushik 8146700440

HELPLINE FOR ADMISSION

(Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm)

Deepak Singh Rana (DUI Office) 9803069111

Devinder Singh Rawat (DUI Office) 9780413094

