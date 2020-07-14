Sections
Panjab University to decide on extension of term for students’ council

A committee has also been formed under the chairmanship of vice- chancellor Raj Kumar to look into legal possibilities of term of extension

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:34 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University will decide on extension of term for the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) till the next elections are held. The term of the current students’ council ended on May 31.

The issue was raised in the syndicate meeting on Monday since there is low possibility of elections being conduct in the near future amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The discussion was held in the zero hour of the syndicate meeting. It was decided that legal aspects will be analysed before a decision is taken.

A committee has also been formed under the chairmanship of vice- chancellor Raj Kumar with syndicate members Ashok Goyal and Navdeep Goyal as members.



“The panel headed by V-C will look into legal possibilities of the term of extension. It was decided that student representation should be maintained during this time as we are not aware when elections will be held,” a syndicate member said.

Other student organisations raised the issue that members of the current students’ organisation should not represent students using their official positions.

Even members of ABVP had written to dean students’ welfare (DSW) SK Tomar alleging that PUCSC members are using their official positions even after their term had ended.

Another syndicate member said, “This is a very delicate issue and nothing should be decided in haste by the university. Since election is a democratic process and term of the student council ends on May 31 every year, the committee will look into all legal aspects to make the decision.”

