Panjab University to go on one-month summer break from May 15

Decision comes a day after the Punjab state government declared a one-month summer break in colleges and universities of the state

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Panjab University has around 190 affiliated colleges and 160 of them are in Punjab. (HT PHOTO )

Panjab University on Friday announced summer vacations from May 15 to June 15, 2020.

The decision comes a day after the Punjab state government declared a one-month summer break in colleges and universities of the state from May 15.

“In view if the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that Panjab University, including regional centres, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges shall have summer vacations from May 15 to June 15, 2020,” reads the office order of the University.

Panjab University registrar professor Karamjeet Singh said, “We have taken the step after internal deliberations.”



Panjab University has around 190 affiliated colleges and 160 of them are in Punjab.

“One of the reasons to announce the summer break maybe that most affiliated colleges are in Punjab and the state government has already announced summer vacations from May 15,” said a university official.

