Panjab University to open offices from May 13, no public dealing

The decision was taken after UT administration had given its nod to the university to run its offices with 33% staff on rotational basis, PU registrar Karamjeet Singh said

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:41 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Staff members have been directed to follow all precautionary measures issued by the Union health ministry. (HT FILE)

Offices of Panjab University (PU) will reopen on Wednesday, but no public dealing will be done till further notice.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by PU’s dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla, on Tuesday.

It was attended by registrar Karamjeet Singh, dean research VR Sinha and controller of examinations Parvinder Singh to discuss issues related to reopening of offices.

“The decision was taken after UT administration had given its nod to the university to run its offices with 33% staff on rotational basis,” Karamjeet Singh said.



Offices open from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm

Offices will be open from 10.30am to 4.30 pm, as per regulations of the Chandigarh administration.

Also, Class ‘A’ officers have to report for duty at their respective offices on all working days and the remaining staff will report on 33% rotational basis. Office heads have been directed to decide on the rotation of staff, seating arrangement and distribution of work so that social distancing can be maintained.

Panjab University senator Rajat Sandhir said, “The university must ensure that safety guidelines and precautions are followed by staffers while attending work.”

Staff members have been directed to follow all precautionary measures issued by the Union health ministry, including maintaining social distancing and proper hygiene. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for everyone.

Professor Navdeep Goyal, chairman of the university’s advisory committee said, “The decision was taken as there is alot of pending work which has been piling up.”

PU officials said offices of the vice-chancellor, DUI, administration block; Aruna Ranjit Chandra Hall and University School of Open Learning (USOL) building have been sanitised.

Thermal scanning of staffers

Thermal scanning will be done at the entrance of administrative block, Aruna Ranjit Chandra Hall, vice-chancellor’s office and USOL building under supervision of security staff.

