Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University to reopen labs for research scholars on October 15

Panjab University to reopen labs for research scholars on October 15

For now, only those who have been enrolled for more than three years will be allowed, with the consent of their parents

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 22:02 IST

By Dar Ovais,

Hostels are likely to be reopened for research scholars in a phased manner in November.

Panjab University has allowed research scholars to return to laboratories from October 15.

However, for now, only those who have been enrolled for more than three years will be allowed, with the consent of their parents, it was decided in a meeting held on Sunday. The varsity has more than 3,000 research scholars, who have lost access to labs amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to Unlock 5 guidelines of the Centre, higher educational institutes have been given the option to allow PhD scholars and postgraduate students in science and technology streams to return to labs. The varsity has not taken any decision on postgraduate students yet.

Research scholars have held several protests demanding reopening of labs and hostels, and have got the support from various student bodies. PU had constituted a committee to examine a way out.

“We are allowing research scholars to visit the campus in a phased manner, on the condition that they should not demand hostel accommodation immediately,” said Sukhbir Kaur, dean students’ welfare (DSW), women.

The committee in its meeting on Sunday decided that hostels will be reopened for research scholars in a phased manner in November, if the situation allows. Only one mess will be made functional, from where food will be supplied to all of them. Two sub-committees have been constituted to formulate the standard operating procedures (SOPs), separately for labs and hostels.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Oct 11, 2020 22:42 IST
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
Oct 11, 2020 21:59 IST
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Oct 11, 2020 22:13 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

Woman gang-raped in Buxar, child strangulated to death
Oct 11, 2020 22:51 IST
Patna Collectorate iconic living heritage, demolition will be colossal loss
Oct 11, 2020 22:50 IST
Roger Federer tweets on Rafael Nadal’s record-equaling 20th Grand Slam win
Oct 11, 2020 22:52 IST
Supreme Court to return to near full strength hearings from Monday
Oct 11, 2020 22:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.