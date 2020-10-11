Panjab University to reopen labs for research scholars on October 15

Hostels are likely to be reopened for research scholars in a phased manner in November.

Panjab University has allowed research scholars to return to laboratories from October 15.

However, for now, only those who have been enrolled for more than three years will be allowed, with the consent of their parents, it was decided in a meeting held on Sunday. The varsity has more than 3,000 research scholars, who have lost access to labs amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to Unlock 5 guidelines of the Centre, higher educational institutes have been given the option to allow PhD scholars and postgraduate students in science and technology streams to return to labs. The varsity has not taken any decision on postgraduate students yet.

Research scholars have held several protests demanding reopening of labs and hostels, and have got the support from various student bodies. PU had constituted a committee to examine a way out.

“We are allowing research scholars to visit the campus in a phased manner, on the condition that they should not demand hostel accommodation immediately,” said Sukhbir Kaur, dean students’ welfare (DSW), women.

The committee in its meeting on Sunday decided that hostels will be reopened for research scholars in a phased manner in November, if the situation allows. Only one mess will be made functional, from where food will be supplied to all of them. Two sub-committees have been constituted to formulate the standard operating procedures (SOPs), separately for labs and hostels.