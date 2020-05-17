Sections
Panjab University to take Phd vivas online if departments are ready

PU had earlier passed an order on May 5, which allowed PhD scholars to take their vivas online. But, it was withdrawn.

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:42 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Students can get their queries answered on the helpline numbers of the university or on the e-mail address provided on the website. (HT FILE)

Panjab University has decided to take vivas of Phd scholars on virtual platforms, if the departments are ready, registrar Karamjeet Singh said.

He was addressing students online on the challenges that the varsity is facing in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

PU had earlier passed an order on May 5, which allowed PhD scholars to take their vivas online. But, it was withdrawn amid criticism from senators as it indicated retrenchment of contractual and guest faculty when the academic session ends

Singh said the university will finalise the schedule for examinations, including practicals, which will be communicated to students. He added that the university will take all decisions in the best interest of students.



“Students can get their queries answered on the helpline numbers of the university or on the e-mail address provided on the website,” he said.

ROW OVER ADDRESSING STUDENTS

A row erupted on Saturday after the students’ organisation, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), announced the registrar would be using their social media handle to address students.

.Many student organisations were left irked and registered their discontent over the move.

Following this, the registrar said he would address students’ queries using PU’s official Facebook handle.

Leaders of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO) have written to the vice-chancellor opposing the move.

“ABVP had asked me to address students’ doubts on their Facebook handle. Later, students of other organisations also approached me for the same,” the registrar said.

NSUI president Nikhil Narmeta said, “The university has taken a good initiative. But, they made a mistake initially by using the platform of a particular students’ party.”

