Panjab University traders’ body seeks relief in rent; varsity panel to take decision today

Already facing financial losses in the wake of last year’s pandemic, the Panjab University Traders’ Welfare Association has sought relief from the varsity in the payment of the monthly rent.

The traders have also sought the deposition of the outstanding rent to be allowed in six to eight instalments, instead of two, and without interest.

The matter will be taken up by the seven-member shops committee of PU, which is headed by the dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla. The panel is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and will consider giving 50% relief in the monthly rent to the shopkeepers.

The PU traders’ body has said that they are facing great hardships in earning their livelihoods. The body has also requested that the interest on the monthly rent not be charged till the Covid-19 period was over and has ensured that every occupant would deposit their rent immediately after the favourable decision is taken.

According to the agenda papers of the meeting, the decision of the university regarding relief in the payment of rent during the lockdown period may also be applicable to defaulters.

The panel will also take a decision on the proposal regarding the opening of various closed shops, which include administration block canteen, Kailash tea stall near post office, shop number 69, booth number 70 and Golden Jubilee guest house to avoid any further losses of income to the varsity.

Besides this, the members of the panel will also review the earlier decisions of the panel regarding arrears of all the rental properties to be recalculated again, including the interest in respect of all occupants.

Extension of period of agreement with posts dept

In the next meeting, the panel will also take up the proposal for the extension of the agreement with the department of posts, Chandigarh, for the collection of examination fee, re-evaluation fee and USOL fee through various post offices throughout the country, on the existing terms and conditions for a period of three years.