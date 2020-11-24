Panjab University V-C gives cold shoulder to agitating syndics: Meeting halls closed, members leave without assurance

The members of Panjab University syndicate on Monday could not hold a meeting as the senate hall and syndicate room of the varsity were closed.

The members had called a meeting on their own in a show of protest against vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, who is the chairman of the syndicate and has powers to convene meetings. At least 10 members had come to attend the meeting.

Later, the members met the V-C at his office and expressed resentment over the treatment meted out to them. Heated arguments were reportedly exchanged. Syndics also urged the V-C to call the meeting of the body to clear pending issues.

The development comes days after a protest rally was organised on the campus demanding immediate conducting of senate polls. On Monday, the syndicate members left the V-C office without any assurances on their demands. Although the V-C had called an emergency meeting of the syndicate twice in September, the members refused to attend the same and instead demanded that a physical meeting be held.

As the term of the PU senate ended on October 31, syndicate remains the highest body of the university. Ever since the senate elections of PU were postponed on August 15, the syndicate members have been pressing the V-C to call a meeting and report the matter to the body.

Syndicate member Rabindra Nath Sharma said, “These things have never happened in the history of this university. The V-C does not bother about the sanctity and authority of the executive body of PU.”

“It is shameful that the elected representatives are regularly requesting the vice-chancellor to call a meeting, and he simply gives excuses,” said syndicate member HS Dua.

While speaking to the syndicate members, the V-C said, “The meeting may be called when the situation improves.”