Panjab University V-C nominated to UGC sub-committee for mapping Swayam courses

Swayam is an integrated platform for online courses, using information and communication technology (ICT) which covers school (Classes 9 to 12) to postgraduate level.

Updated: May 03, 2020 19:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar (HT FILE)

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has been nominated member of a University Grants Commission (UGC) sub-committee for mapping of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (Swayam) courses.

The sub-committee has been constituted by UGC chairman DP Singh under director of IIM, Tiruchirappali, Bhimaraya Metri. The other members include director of SBIM Hyderabad, Ravi Kumar Jain, Prashant Gupta and Ayon Chakraborty from IIM, Tiruchirappali.

