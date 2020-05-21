Panjab University yet to appoint director of centre for competitive examinations

Panjab University is yet to appoint the new director of its centre for IAS and other competitive examinations.

Paramjit Kaur’s tenure as director of the centre ended on March 31 after two years.

Dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla was appointed honorary director of centre on April 1, till further orders.

The varsity had invited applications for the post from professors and associate professors of the university in February .

Due to bleak response, the last date for applying was extended from February 25 to March 9.

As per sources, five applications have been received for the post by the university, so far.

A faculty member of the university said, “If the varsity can appoint the DUI through virtual platforms, the director for IAS centre can also be appointed through the same procedure. Discipline of the faculty member, seniority and domain of knowledge should be the main criteria for appointment.”

PU constitutes panel

The varsity has constituted a panel under the chairmanship DUI RK Singla to recommend a new director for the centre.

However, the meeting of the panel scheduled for May 19 was postponed.

“The decision will be taken shortly based on the committee’s recommendation. The name recommended by the panel will be sent to vice- chancellor for final approval,” Singla said.