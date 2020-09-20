Sections
Panjab University yet to decide on extension of term for students’ body

The issue was also raised in the syndicate meeting in July and members were of the view that student representation should be maintained even if elections are not held

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:29 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representative image/HT

With this year’s students’ body elections hanging fire amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Panjab University is yet to take a decision on extension of term for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elected in 2019.

The elections were held in September last year, but it is unlikely to be contested in the present scenario. The term of the students’ council ended on May 31, 2020. After this, other student organisations raised the issue that the office bearers should not continue using their official positions.

The issue was also raised in the syndicate meeting in July and members were of the view that student representation should be maintained even if elections are not held.

A committee has also been formed to look into legal possibilities of extension of term. However, the committee hasn’t met so far.



A syndicate member, on condition of anonymity, said, “The session has already started and there are several concerns regarding the extension of term for the students’ council.”

Chetan Chaudhary whose term as PUCSC president ended on May 31, said, “All our office-bearers have requested the authorities to extend the term of the students’ body elected last year. Since all students are currently at home, this becomes an imperative since it acts as a bridge between students and authorities.”

“The matter has been discussed by the syndicate as well, but it seems that the varsity is in no mood to give us an extension. This means there will be no student representation,” said Rahul Kumar, vice president of PUCSC, 2019.

PU’s dean students’ welfare (DSW), SK Tomar, said, “We have not received any communication from the university authorities regarding the matter so far.”

