Parents’ consent a must for children attending school from Sept 21

Latest Union home ministry guidelines permit states and UTs to call 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work from September 21. (HT Photo)

The UT education department has asked schools to upload Google forms on their websites with consent from parents allowing their children to attend classes 9 and above from September 21.

Latest Union home ministry guidelines permit states and UTs to call 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work from September 21.

Students of classes 9 to 12 can go to school voluntarily for guidance from their teachers, subject to the written consent of their parents/guardians.

Commenting on the matter, UT director school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, said, “All the schools of Chandigarh have prepared their individual Google forms for consent to be given by parents to allow their wards to visit school from 21st September onwards. The Google form of the particular school will be uploaded on the respective website of the school also.”

Students who are unable to respond through the Google forms will have the option to use WhatsApp or text messages so that the final list of students going to school can be compiled and arrangements made accordingly, Brar added.

However, with the surge in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh most parents are still reluctant to send their children. A large number of parents are not likely to give permissions to their wards, said the Chandigarh Parents’ Association.

Compartment exams for Class 11 on the cards

Brar also pointed to the possibility of compartment exams being held soon after schools reopened from September 21. “We will get permission from parents before a date is finalised. After feedback from Class 11 we will conduct the same for class 9,” he said.