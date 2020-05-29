Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Parents continue to protest against collection of school fee in Chandigarh

Parents continue to protest against collection of school fee in Chandigarh

Around six similar protests have been witnessed in the UT since last week

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Parents protesting outside Saupin’s School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Parents protested outside Aashiana Public School, Sector 46, and Saupin’s School, Sector 32, here on Friday, against collection of fee despite classes being suspended owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Around six similar protests have been witnessed in Chandigarh since last week.

The protesting parents said that they could not afford to pay the school fee as their economic condition was constantly deteriorating due to loss of jobs amid the lockdown.

They alleged that schools were also charging them for ACs, electricity etc even when they were closed.



Nitin Goyal, president, Chandigarh parents’ association, said, “Due to the negligence of the UT administration and the greed of the school managements, parents have been forced to come out on the streets.”

He added, “As no reprieve has been given to the parents, mass litigation is the next plan of action. Till the pendency of the issue, the fee payments will be held back. No stone will be left unturned and the matter will be taken to every administrative and judicial machinery, till a favourable result is reached.”

Monica Sharma, principal, Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, refused to comment and the director of the school did not respond to the queries.

“I just told them that our fee structure was within the limits of the education department’s order. They did not wish to engage in any discussion or dialogue,” said Amarbir Singh Sidhu, director, Saupin’s School.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Federer edges out Ronaldo in Forbes’ list of highest paid athletes
May 29, 2020 23:28 IST
Air India medical dept urges management to repeal transfer of doctor accused of alleged sexual misconduct
May 29, 2020 23:27 IST
CSBC Bihar Constable Results declared for mobile squad, driver recruitment exams, merit lists here
May 29, 2020 23:27 IST
Tripura Covid-19 tally at 250 with 10 fresh cases
May 29, 2020 23:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.