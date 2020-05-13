Parents flag concerns as schools in and around Chandigarh consider reopening

While many are apprehensive, others feel online classes are not as effective as face-to-face classroom teaching. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

“My 4-year-old daughter will be going to the school for the first time in her life. She is so young, she does not know a thing about coronavirus. How will the teachers ensure that she does not touch her face or wash her hands constantly? Will a child as young as her be safe in school?” asked a Panchkula-based parent, Manoj Khattri.

As deliberations continue at the Centre as well as the local level to re-open schools in phases, parents across the tricity are concerned about their children attending school amid the pandemic.

Although most of the parents are not in favour of sending their kids out yet, the group is divided when it comes to senior students who say they won’t mind sending them to the school if proper precautions are taken.

OKAY WITH SENDING SENIORS TO SCHOOL

Vikas Kumar, a shopkeeper based in Mohali, said, “My son is in class 10. It is a crucial year for him. Although he is taking the online classes, they are not as effective as regular classroom teaching. If students follow social distancing norms or the odd-even scheme is implemented, I think schooling could be safely resumed.”

Madhura Kapoor of Panchkula said, “Children learn the most from their peers. Eventually, schooling and classroom teaching have to start. It can begin in phases with the senior-most classes as they know how to behave themselves.”

On the other hand, parents of the students studying in junior classes say that the kids, even under strict supervision, cannot be made to ensure social distancing and hygiene.

Saumya Suman Rawat, a 33-year-old homemaker from Chandigarh, said, “A child who is not even capable of keeping their beds and study tables clean, schools are expecting them to be super vigilant.”

Dipti BR, an IT manager based in Panchkula, said, “When a school doesn’t allow kids to attend classes in case they have a regular flu, how can they force them to come to school now? Kids have low immunity,” adding, “Some parents are already taking unpaid leaves just to make sure their kids are home and safe.”