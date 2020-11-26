Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Parents of Saupin’s students ask CCPCR to resolve fee dispute

Parents of Saupin’s students ask CCPCR to resolve fee dispute

Parents allege that school is threatening to remove the students from online classes, has held back the results of the affected children and is also not giving them books already paid for

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Parents of students at a local Chandigarh school have sought the intervention of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights in resolving a fee dispute (Sourced/For representation only)

A number of parents whose children study at Saupin’s School in Sector 32 appealed to the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) on Wednesday to resolve a dispute with the school authorities over fees, but no solutions were worked out.

Nitin Goyal , president of the Chandigarh Parents Association, who represented the parents, said the matter regarding payment of fees was before the court, but “the parents allege that the school is threatening to remove the students from online classes. They have held back the results of the affected children and are also not giving them books for the second term, which the parents have already paid for at the beginning of the academic session.”

Meanwhile, the director principal of Saupin’s School, ABS Sidhu said, “We are only asking them to pay the tuition fees as per last year as allowed by the UT administration. If we are in the wrong in any way we will accept the decision of the committee.”

Officials of CCPCR said that as a compromise between both parties couldn’t be reached, their statements were taken, and a decision on the matter was awaited.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Nov 26, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

MVA government completes a year: Handling Covid in Maha highlight
Nov 27, 2020 00:37 IST
Bhima-Koregaon case: Court raps jail admin for no report on Dr Teltumbde
Nov 27, 2020 00:31 IST
Bhima Koregaon: Court pulls up prison officials for not replying to Dr Anand Teltumbde’s plea for home food
Nov 27, 2020 00:29 IST
‘Rise in crimes against women, children in Mumbai in 2019-2020’
Nov 27, 2020 00:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.