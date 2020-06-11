Parents protest against Chandigarh school for charging fees amid lockdown

Parents of children studying in Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28 staged a protest outside the school against the collection of fees despite classes being suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Similar protests were witnessed outside many city schools last month as well.

In the last 20 days, over 15 such protests have been staged by parents.

The parents said their economic condition has taken a huge hit amid the lockdown and they can’t afford to pay the fees. They added that schools were charging for facilities like air-conditioners and electricity which are not being used as classes are suspended.

Principal of Saint Soldier International School, Vijaya Siddhu said: “We are charging only monthly tuition fees and have reduced the amount according to government instructions. Many parents have appreciated the online classes conducted by the school. Our fee structure is extremely reasonable and most of the parents have paid the monthly fees and do not have any issue about it.

However, some parents feel that they should not pay fees because children are not coming to school but we would hope for them to understand that our teachers are making immense efforts to continue the academic process through online teaching, which itself is a huge change for both teachers and students.”

A joint complaint was also submitted by parents with 102 signatures to the fee regulatory body of Chandigarh.