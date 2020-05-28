Parents protest against collection of school fees in Chandigarh

Parents protested outside Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22D, on Wednesday, against collection of fees despite classes being suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown .

At least five other schools have witnessed similar protests in the past one week.

The parents said their economic condition is constantly deteriorating and they cannot afford to pay fees due to loss of jobs. Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents’ Association, said, “The protesting parents had a meeting with the school officials. They demanded waiver of fees till the school is reopened. However, the management didn’t agree.”

School principal Amita Khuranna said, “The education department said we are supposed to charge fees. Only a handful of parents turned up for the protest today.”