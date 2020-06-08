Parents protest against fee collection outside two schools in Chandigarh

Parents from two private schools in Chandigarh, St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, and Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, on Monday staged protests outside the respective schools against collection of fees despite classes being suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Similar protests have been witnessed outside multiple city schools in the last month.

In the last 15 days, over 11 such protests have been held by parents.

The parents said their economic condition has taken a huge hit amid the lockdown and they can’t afford to pay the fees due to loss of jobs. They added that schools were charging for facilities like air-conditioners and electricity which are not being used as classes are suspended.

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents’ Association said, “There was an argument at Shishu Niketan, Sector 22, where about 15 parents wanted to submit a representation to the school principal. Since no official was available, they pasted it on the school gate.”

“As many as 250 parents from St Joseph’s-44 have also signed a complaint which was submitted to the fee regulatory committee,” he added.

“Over 100 complaints have been submitted by parents individually, however, some parents feared victimisation of their children by the schools. So we are now going to file joint complaints by parents. Today was the first against St. Joseph’s School. More complaints are going to be submitted in the coming days,” Goyal said.

Principals of both schools did not comment on the issue despite calls and text messages