Parents’ protest against payment of school fees intensifies in Chandigarh

Parents protesting outside AKSIP-45 in Chandigarh on Wednesday against the school charging fees despite classes being suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

Parents of students from AKSIPS-45 and Shishu Niketan Model School, Sector 43, staged protests outside the respective schools on Wednesday against collection of fees despite classes being suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Similar protests have been witnessed outside multiple schools in the city over the last month.

In the last 15 days, over 12 such protests have been held by parents.

Parents said their economic condition has taken a huge hit amid the lockdown and they can’t afford to pay the fees due to loss of jobs. They added that schools were charging for facilities like air-conditioners and electricity which are not being used as classes are suspended.

Jasmine Kalra, principal of AKSIPS-45 said, “I cannot understand why the parents are protesting. We have never sent any message to parents asking them to pay the pending fees. We are just going by what the administration has conveyed to us. We are also charging fees as per last year’s structure.”

Veena arora, principal of Shishu Niketan Model School said, “We are following the Chandigarh administration’s rules.”

A joint complaint to the fee regulatory committee was also submitted by parents of students from ASKIPS with 180 signatories.