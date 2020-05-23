Parents protest at Chandigarh school over tuition fee demand amid lockdown

Sections
Parents said the amount of fee charged before and after lockdown was the same.

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Scores of parents gathered at Ajit Karm Singh International Public school (AKSIPS), Sector 45, to protest against demand for tuition fee amid the Covid-19 lockdown, on Saturday.

Parents alleged that the school was charging monthly fee in the name of tuition fee, which was against the directives of the Chandigarh administration.

They demanded that the school should not seek fee during the lockdown period.

Parents said the amount of fee charged before and after lockdown was the same.



Jasdeep Kalra, director of AKSIPS, said, “We are following the directives of the court and Chandigarh administration. Some parents informed that they could not pay the fee. We asked them to submit a representation and told them that the management will take note of it.”

Kalra said, “However, we have to pay our teachers. We have been taking online classes from day one of the lockdown. We have not forced any parent to pay the fee. We are only complying with the directives of the administration.”

