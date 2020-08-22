Parents protest outside Ludhiana school over fee payment

: Over 150 parents of students from Green Land Convent School, Chander Nagar, Civil City, protested against the school authorities on Friday for asking them to submit all charges including admission fee and transportation charges.

The school authorities announced summer break from August 1 and decided to resume online classes from August 20, Thursday. They informed parents regarding the online classes, but sent the link to only those who deposited the fee. Following this, parents gathered outside the school and tried to meet the principal. When the school authorities refused to let them enter the premises, parents started protesting and raised slogans against school authorities for two hours.

Many parents said they have faced financial losses amid the Covid-19 lockdown, due to which they have been unable to pay the fee. The parents said they want to request the authorities to waive off admission and transportation fee and other charges.

Amit Khanna, a parent, said, “My children study in Classes 3 and 6. I visited the school to ask school authorities to waive off charges other than tuition fee. In this time of financial crisis, we are unable to pay the other charges but school authorities are not ready to cooperate. We received a message from school that online classes will be started from August 20. When we did not receive the link, we contacted the class teacher, to which she replied that students will be allowed to attend online classes only if they pay fee.”

Another parent, Anny, a housewife, said, “We are ready to pay the tuition fee, but the authorities must waive off the other charges. The school authorities have asked parents to submit transportation fee and other development charges. My daughter studies in Class 3 and the authorities have asked us to deposit Rs 25,000, which includes all charges, only then she will be allowed to attend online classes.”

School director, Rajesh Rudra, said, “We are just abiding the Punjab and Haryana high court’s orders which allows the school authorities to charge tuition fee and admission charges.”