Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Parking contract scrapped, mystery men charging visitors at Ludhiana’s Feroze Gandhi market

Parking contract scrapped, mystery men charging visitors at Ludhiana’s Feroze Gandhi market

A visit to the parking lot on Friday revealed that some men were charging Rs 20 for four-wheelers and Rs 10 for two-wheelers without issuing any parking slip

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:35 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An unauthorised man charging parking fee from customers at Feroze Gandhi market in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

While the municipal corporation has scrapped the contract for the Feroze Gandhi market parking lot, it has not deputed its staff at the site, allowing visitors to be illegally charged for parking.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu had cancelled the agreement on Wednesday after the contractor failed to take possession of the parking lot since June.

A visit to the parking lot on Friday revealed that some men were charging Rs 20 for four-wheelers and Rs 10 for two-wheelers without issuing any parking slip.

When contacted, MC secretary Neeraj Jain said, “We have not received any complaint regarding this, but I will direct the staff to inspect the site. MC is working to float fresh tenders for e-auction of the parking lot.”



One of the visitors to the market, Daljit Singh said, “I parked my car here to visit the excise and taxation department. On my return, a man asked me to pay Rs 20, but left when I asked for a receipt. The civic body needs to check this, as hundreds of people visit the market on a daily basis.”

After the corporation removed its staff from the market in July, the market association and shopkeepers had deputed their own staff for managing the lots. The association members however said no fee was being charged by their staff.

Chairman of the Feroze Gandhi Market Association, Col Harjap Singh (retd) said, “MC has also abandoned the parking lot after the contractor failed to take its possession. Meanwhile, some miscreants have started fleecing visitors. We have been demanding that MC deploy its own staff in absence of a contractor, as mismanagement at the parking lot results in chaos. But, the officials have failed to respond.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Sep 12, 2020 01:31 IST
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Sep 12, 2020 01:10 IST
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Sep 12, 2020 01:22 IST
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Sep 12, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
An agenda for India’s New Deal to fix the Covid-infected economy | Opinion
Sep 12, 2020 02:58 IST
Concern in France as Covid-19 cases soar
Sep 12, 2020 03:00 IST
Charting India’s pathway to the big leagues
Sep 12, 2020 02:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.