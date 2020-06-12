Parminder Singh Dhindsa demands comprehensive policy to tackle Covid-19

Former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the government was pretending to take certain austerity measures while resource rationing was still not a reality.

Former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the Punjab government’s piecemeal approach will not help overcome the Covid-19 crisis and comprehensive steps were needed to tackle the pandemic.

Dhindsa said the government must prioritise spending on health infrastructure and testing.

“Now, that the centre has released GST compensation and eased fiscal deficit targets, the state government must formulate a budget to cater to the health sector,” said Dhindsa.

He said the government was pretending to take certain austerity measures while resource rationing was still not a reality. He said the government should reallocate its annual budget to fund Covid-19 mitigation efforts.

Criticising the Union government’s decision to pass agriculture ordinances without taking in to confidence the chief ministers, Dhindsa said the ordinances should either be repealed or amended after consulting all stakeholders.

He alleged that the SAD leadership was cheating the people of Punjab by being party to the cabinet’s decision.

He said the unilateral decision taken by the Centre was an infringement on the rights of the states. He said new ordinances will adversely impact the rights of vulnerable farmers and consumers.