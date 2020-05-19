Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Partap Bajwa seeks probe into liquor smuggling, revenue loss

Partap Bajwa seeks probe into liquor smuggling, revenue loss

In a series of tweets, Bajwa said the liquor mafia was growing in the state and it was time to allow a central agency or a sitting judge who is independent of the government of Punjab to investigate this immediately

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday demanded a probe by a central agency into the rampant liquor smuggling and loss of excise revenue in Punjab.

In a series of tweets, Bajwa said the liquor mafia was growing in the state and it was time to allow a central agency or a sitting judge who is independent of the government of Punjab to investigate this immediately. The Rajya Sabha MP said the provisional accounts of the state government showed that the excise department missed its revenue targets in the last three years of the Congress government and by a larger amount each year.

“These losses must have arisen due to the illegal smuggling of liquor across state boundaries by distilleries to evade excise taxes with the help of dept officials,” he tweeted, referring to cases registered under the Excise Act during the curfew period.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the legacy of the Congress government in the state must not be that of failing to rein in the liquor mafia and the government-contractor nexus. “Given that the govt’s own accounts showcase revenue targets being missed, how is it that you have publicly declared that this is not true? Will you please explain to the people of Punjab by what you meant by that statement?” he asked chief minister.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Missing liquor case: Haryana probe team visits Sonepat godown, police recount bottles
May 20, 2020 00:09 IST
Hisar: One arrested in RPF SI murder case
May 20, 2020 00:08 IST
Curbs to stay in Maharashtra red zones
May 20, 2020 00:07 IST
IIT-K may begin animal trial of corona vaccine next month
May 20, 2020 00:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.