Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Pashmina production to get a fillip in Himachal, govt to distribute 638 goats

Pashmina production to get a fillip in Himachal, govt to distribute 638 goats

A total 29 units, each comprising 10 does, one buck, will be distributed among BPL families in Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi Valley, Kinnaur; production is expected to double in five years

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:26 IST

By Gaurav Bisht, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Around 90% of Pashmina wool is used in apparel such as shawls, stoles and mufflers. (Instagram )

Hoping to double the production of Pashmina wool over the next five years, the department of animal husbandry will distribute 638 Chegu and Changthangi goats among families below poverty line in Himachal’s snow-bound high-altitude valleys.

Animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar said the goats will be distributed under the centre-sponsored national livestock mission.

“Under the mission, 29 units, each comprising ten does and one buck, will be distributed in Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi Valley and Kinnaur,” Kanwar said.

The cost of each unit, approximately Rs 70,000, will be borne by the Centre and the state government.



CENTRE TO BEAR 90% COST 

“The Centre will bear 90% of the cost while the state government and beneficiaries will share the remaining 10% cost in equal proportion,” the minister said.

The tender process has been completed and the livestock will be distributed later this year, he said.

At present, Himachal annually produces 1,000kg of exquisite fine yarns of pashmina wool, which are largely associated with Kashmir. Pashmina is predominantly produced in Darcha, Yochi, Rarik-Chika villages and Mayar valley in Lahaul valley, the Kibber, Langza region and Hangang valley in Spiti valley, Nako, Namgya and Leo villages in Kinnaur district and certain areas in Pangi valley of Chamba.

10 MANUFACTURING UNITS IN STATE

There are around ten organised shawl manufacturing units in the state, which make products out of Pashmina wool, in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur.

Around 90% of Pashmina wool is used in apparel such as shawls, stoles and mufflers and 10% in other products including high-end tweed coats.

The wool is mainly sold through retail outlets and private buying by processors in the state.

The Pashmina is white and naturally grey in colour. The current market price of Pashmina wool is ₹ 3,500 per kilogram.

Kanwar said that the wool is in high demand in national and international markets and its prices were increasing.

“This will boost the economy in remote valleys,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MyGate implements GDPR guidelines to give users complete information
Jun 05, 2020 14:21 IST
World Environment Day: Beauty and the eco-conscious shopper
Jun 05, 2020 14:18 IST
Man complained of stomach ache, had a mobile phone charger in his bladder
Jun 05, 2020 14:13 IST
Possible No Time to Die plot leaks reveal explosive details about Bond film
Jun 05, 2020 14:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.