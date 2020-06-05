Pashmina production to get a fillip in Himachal, govt to distribute 638 goats

Hoping to double the production of Pashmina wool over the next five years, the department of animal husbandry will distribute 638 Chegu and Changthangi goats among families below poverty line in Himachal’s snow-bound high-altitude valleys.

Animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar said the goats will be distributed under the centre-sponsored national livestock mission.

“Under the mission, 29 units, each comprising ten does and one buck, will be distributed in Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi Valley and Kinnaur,” Kanwar said.

The cost of each unit, approximately Rs 70,000, will be borne by the Centre and the state government.

CENTRE TO BEAR 90% COST

“The Centre will bear 90% of the cost while the state government and beneficiaries will share the remaining 10% cost in equal proportion,” the minister said.

The tender process has been completed and the livestock will be distributed later this year, he said.

At present, Himachal annually produces 1,000kg of exquisite fine yarns of pashmina wool, which are largely associated with Kashmir. Pashmina is predominantly produced in Darcha, Yochi, Rarik-Chika villages and Mayar valley in Lahaul valley, the Kibber, Langza region and Hangang valley in Spiti valley, Nako, Namgya and Leo villages in Kinnaur district and certain areas in Pangi valley of Chamba.

10 MANUFACTURING UNITS IN STATE

There are around ten organised shawl manufacturing units in the state, which make products out of Pashmina wool, in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur.

Around 90% of Pashmina wool is used in apparel such as shawls, stoles and mufflers and 10% in other products including high-end tweed coats.

The wool is mainly sold through retail outlets and private buying by processors in the state.

The Pashmina is white and naturally grey in colour. The current market price of Pashmina wool is ₹ 3,500 per kilogram.

Kanwar said that the wool is in high demand in national and international markets and its prices were increasing.

“This will boost the economy in remote valleys,” he said.