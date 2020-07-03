Pathankot trader’s body found hanging from bridge, robbery suspected

A 30-year-old trader was killed after he was allegedly robbed by some unidentified persons on the national highway near Kotli Muglan village of the Pathankot district.

The body of Mohit Kumar, a laptop dealer and a resident of Pathankot city’s Indra Colony, was found hanging from a bridge, 12 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident came to light at around 4am when someone informed the police about the body. The victim’s Honda XR-V car (PB35-X-5368) with its windscreen blackened with spray was found nearby. The windscreen was also partly broken.

“Mohit called me at 8pm on Wednesday informing that he was going to Dinanagar to collect money from some customers and will be back by 10pm.

When he didn’t return, I called him only to find his mobile phone switched off. We started searching for him in the morning, but to no avail. After some time, some policemen informed us about the incident,” said Ramesh Kumar, the victim’s brother.

“My brother had sold two laptops and he should have been carrying around ₹1.5 lakh. But the cash was missing,” he added.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Prabhjot Singh Virk, who reached the spot to investigate the case, said their preliminary probe suggested that the victim was on his way back home when the incident took place.

“We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) against unidentified persons. The body was sent for post-mortem. Our investigation to identify the assailants is on,” he said.