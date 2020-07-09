Patiala leads door-to-door Covid-19 survey, Amritsar, Ludhiana lag behind

Sections
Patiala has surveyed 6,25,930 people in 25 days; Ludhiana, Amritsar have reached out to 3,90,864 and 3,87,984 people, respectively

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:42 IST

By Harmandeep Singh, Hindustan Times/Patiala

Covid-19 patients being taken to Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Thursday. (Bharat Bhushan/HT  )

Despite being one of the worst hit districts, Amritsar and Ludhiana are lagging behind in the door-to-door Covid-19 survey while Patiala has made the most progress in the state.

As per the state health department, Patiala had surveyed 6,25,930 people till July 6 while Ludhiana had reached out to 3,90,864 people and Amritsar had examined 3,87,984 people.

Jalandhar has surveyed 2,07,097 people while Sangrur has examined 4,50,314 patients.

LIMITED RESOURCES



Despite limited resources and only 1,321 ASHA, anganwadi workers and volunteers Patiala has managed to make the most headway.



In comparison, Ludhiana has 1,697 workers and Amritsar has 1,513 workers.

Under the directions of Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra, ASHA and anganwadi workers and volunteers have reached out to 6,25,930 persons in just 25 days as house-to-house survey began in Punjab on June 11.

As per the health department, Ludhiana district had recorded 1,182 Covid-19 positive patients, Amritsar 976, Jalandhar 941, Sangrur 588 and Patiala 440 till July 7.

CIVIL SURGEON LEADS FROM THE FRONT

Dr Malhotra says, “I am personally involved in conducting and monitoring the survey.”

“The survey will help us contain further spread of Covid-19 and provide treatment to people. We are also collecting data about TB, diabetic and patients of hypotension.”

State Covid-19 nodel officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “We have fixed July 20 to complete the house-to-house survey and directed all district to survey each person in their respective districts.”

