Patiala man held for concocting car-jacking, Rs 10 lakh robbery

Police have arrested a 55-year-old road contractor, Daleep Singh Dhillon, for cheating after he concocted a car-jacking and robbery incident on Zirakpura-Rajpura road on Wednesday night. Dhillon had lodged the false complaint to get even with his friend, Surinder Pal Singh, who had left him stranded on the roadside while returning from Rajpura, police say.

Rajpura DSP Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said, “Both of them had gone together from Patiala to Zirakpur in a Scorpio SUV (PB-12-Z-0046) that Surinder owns. While returning, they drank, and entered into an argument over a money matter. Surinder stopped the car and left Dhillon stranded in the dead of the night, around 1.30am. Dhillon then concocted the story of the carjacking of his Innova and Rs 10 lakh robbery.”

The DSP added that in his complaint, Dhillon mentioned the registration number of Surinder’s Scorpio as that of belonging to the miscreants. Aulakh added Dhillon was caught while he was trying to hide the Innova that he had complained, was snatched from him.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 182 (false information), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and under the Disaster Management Act.