Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Patiala Police nab 2 criminals using face recognition app

Patiala Police nab 2 criminals using face recognition app

The PAIS app allows Punjab Police to digitize criminal records and automate criminal search and various critical analysis at ground zero

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Patiala Local police nabbed two proclaimed offenders on Sunday by using a mobile phone application on face recognition technology, Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS), that the state’s intelligence wing has developed.

The PAIS app allows Punjab Police to digitize criminal records and automate criminal search and various critical analysis at ground zero. With features like facial recognition, PAIS retrieves information of criminals from the records, in real-time. It further supports police personnel via innovative features like gang analysis, phonetic search and more.

SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said two proclaimed offenders, Shiva and Vishal Kumar, both wanted in NDPS act cases, were stopped at a checkpoint near Gagan Chowk for not wearing a mask.

“Their behaviour aroused suspicion among policemen on duty, who clicked their pictures and uploaded these on the PAIS app. Data stored on the app revealed that both had a criminal record,” the SSP said, adding that through the app, data, if any, of the criminal background of the suspect is immediately sent to the officer concerned.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Eighth member of dead Covid patient’s family, 80-year-old ex-servicemen test positive in Ludhiana
Jun 01, 2020 01:41 IST
Sangrur youth commits suicide, wife among 5 booked for abetment
Jun 01, 2020 01:39 IST
Medical teams to screen devotees: Punjab health minister on opening of shrines
Jun 01, 2020 01:38 IST
Phones seized from narco-terror module member, gangster in Amritsar jail
Jun 01, 2020 01:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.