Patients at P’kula Covid Care Centre find cockroaches in food

Patients say they are being served unsanitary food at the Covid Care Centre in Sector 14, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

Patients at the Sector-14 Covid Care Centre found cockroaches in their food on Sunday.

The issue was brought before Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur who has marked an enquiry in the matter. She said, “I have asked the concerned officer to submit a report and have also appraised the administration.”

Last week, Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta had shared pictures and videos of filthy toilets in the isolation ward of the Civil Hospital, Panchkula. She had also complained about bees and mosquitoes at the facility.

The leader has been shifted to a private hospital.