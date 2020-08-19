Patients to get free treatment, medicines for ₹13 at Chandigarh hospital

Sections
Patients will be able to get consultations from doctors affiliated with reputed institutions such as the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), GMCH-32 free of cost at Tera Hi Tera Mission Super Specialty Hospital in Sector 45

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 18:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

In another foray into public service, Guru Ka Langar Eye Hospital, Sector 18, has launched the Tera Hi Tera Mission Super Specialty Hospital in Sector 45 where patients will be able to avail the services of a team of doctors free of cost.

Patients will be able to get consultations regarding diabetes, kidneys, orthopaedics, depression, urology, and gynaecology from doctors from reputed institutions such as the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) free of cost. Doctors who have retired from PGIMER and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 , have also been roped in. Medicines will also be available at nominal prices, said hospital general secretary Harjit Singh Sabharwal.

Medicines to cost ₹13 a day, irrespective of actual cost
CT scan to cost ₹313, MRI ₹1,313 and ultrasounds ₹113
Doctors from PGIMER, GMCH 32, to treat patients free of cost

“Even if a medicine is worth ₹500, a patient will be able to get it for ₹13 per day, Sabharwal said.

Ultrasounds will be performed for ₹113, magnetic resonance imaging (3 tesla) will cost patients ₹1,313 and a computed tomography (CT) scan will cost ₹313. Other laboratory tests will also cost cheaper than the market price.



Sabharwal said, “We are following the message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and putting efforts into public we have made this effort for public service. Our organisation is also running Guru Ka Langar Eye Hospital in Sector 18, Chandigarh, where patients are treated without any cost.”

