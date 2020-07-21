Sections
PAU closed till July 24 as staffer, husband test positive for Covid-19

PAU closed till July 24 as staffer, husband test positive for Covid-19

A senior assistant in the School of Business and her husband who works in a hospital tested positive last Thursday. As both got admitted to hospital the university restricted movement on campus

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will remain closed till July 24 as one of its senior assistants and her husband have tested positive for Covid-19.

Research work has also stopped till Friday though online classes for students will continue. Entry of outsiders has been restricted on campus though field staff for essential services are allowed in.

According to information from PAU, a senior assistant in the School of Business and her husband who works in a hospital tested positive last Thursday. As both got admitted to hospital the university restricted movement on campus, and on Monday evening decided to shut down till July 24.

Officials say the senior assistant is in contact with the university professors.



“The decision (to close) has been taken as a precautionary step and the buildings are being sanitised. The university will now open on Monday (July 27),” says PAU estate officer TS Bains. “The entry of outsiders has been restricted and only field staff required for essential works are visiting the university. The teaching staff has been directed to continue online classes from home their respective houses so that the study should not get disturbed.The next decision regarding opening the campus will be taken on Friday,” he adds.

President of PAU employees union, Baldev Singh Walia says the staff are fearful of contracting the virus “due to which the university decided to shut the campus and take up the sanitisation process. Contact tracing is also being done.”

