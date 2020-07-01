Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PAU develops new pest-resistant BT cotton variety with a better shelf life

PAU develops new pest-resistant BT cotton variety with a better shelf life

Says the variety is in final stages of getting notified by a sub-committee on crops of the Union ministry of agriculture

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:15 IST

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) claims to have developed a new variety of genetically modified Bt cotton seed which it says is pest-resistant besides having a better shelf life as it can be used in the subsequent sowing seasons.

The variety is in final stages of getting notified by the central sub-committee on crop standards, notification and release of varieties that functions under the Union ministry of agriculture, said university officials.

The new variety is resistant to pests such as American ballworm, pink ballworm, spotted ballworm and tobacco caterpillar, the varsity experts said. Also, the farmers will not have to buy seeds every sowing season as they can use the seed procured during the previous season, they said.

Pankaj Rathore, director, PAU’s regional research station (Faridkot), said the variety has undergone trials by the Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) and they were also supervised by the All India Coordinated Cotton Improvement Project.



“Generally, the private companies sell seeds which have to be purchased every season. We may start supplying this seed to the cotton growers in 2-3 years from now,” said Rathore.

“The trials were held in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan where our variety showed excellent results. Once it is notified, we will start our own field trials on a larger scale,” he added.

The BT-II has two genes while the BT-I the PAU launched in 2018 had only one gene.

“The new variety is an improved version of the previous one,” Rathore said.

Secretary (agriculture) KS Pannu said, “As the area under cotton cultivation has expanded threefold since 2017 from 4 lakh acres to 12.5 lakh acres we need new varieties which are resistant to pest attack.”

It was in 2005 that US-based firm Monsanto introduced BT cotton variety in India. “In South and central India, Monsanto seeds have become vulnerable to pink, American and spotted ballworm pests,” said Dr. Rathore.

THE NEW VARIETY

•The new BT variety is resistant to pests such as American ballworm, pink ballworm, spotted ballworm and tobacco caterpillar, claim PAU experts

•The farmers will not have to buy seeds every sowing season as they can use the seed procured during the previous season, they say.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US Army quarantines 90 soldiers with coronavirus at Fort Bragg
Jul 02, 2020 00:00 IST
Odisha cop held for raping 13-yr-old girl
Jul 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Motorist booked for crossing Neral railway track despite gate being shut
Jul 02, 2020 00:01 IST
Terror tag for 9 pro-Khalistan operatives
Jul 01, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.